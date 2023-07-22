Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 36,669 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,095 call options.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $78.22.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLU. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 74,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

