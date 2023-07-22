VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

VAT Group Price Performance

VAT Group stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. VAT Group has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $43.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

