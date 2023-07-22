Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells $305,000.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veracyte Trading Up 2.0 %

VCYT stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.34. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

