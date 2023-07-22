Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OEZVY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verbund in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Verbund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verbund currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $15.87 on Friday. Verbund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Verbund Increases Dividend

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1858 per share. This is a positive change from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Verbund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.

Verbund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.