Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given a C$24.50 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.88.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$17.69 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.78.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.0564374 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

