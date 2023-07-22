ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Paul Ziegler, Jr. Sells 169,785 Shares

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Ziegler, Jr. sold 169,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $11,884.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,759.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
VRAY opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.
