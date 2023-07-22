Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

