Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 320,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. The firm has a market cap of $319.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

