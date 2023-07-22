Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,699 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Shares of AXNX opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

