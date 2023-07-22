Virtu Financial LLC Buys 7,401 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

DAL stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

