Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.9 %

HELE stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helen of Troy

In related news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.