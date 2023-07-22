Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 41,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $82.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

