Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $336.94 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

