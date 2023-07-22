Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,634 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Insider Activity

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.1 %

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.