Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,260 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,260 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Shell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $219.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $62.98.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,521.00.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.