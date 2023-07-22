Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 54,038 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,880 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,409,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,302,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after buying an additional 1,905,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

