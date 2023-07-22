Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.1 %

WRB opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

