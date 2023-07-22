Virtu Financial LLC Has $723,000 Position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 78,521 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USL opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

