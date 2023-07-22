Virtu Financial LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

