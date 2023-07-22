Virtu Financial LLC Invests $741,000 in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THOR Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $112.84. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.83.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

