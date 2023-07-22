Virtu Financial LLC Invests $749,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.23%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

