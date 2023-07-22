Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.6 %

ARE stock opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.81 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

