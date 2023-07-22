Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Stock Performance
WK opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on WK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.
Workiva Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
