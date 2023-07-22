Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 2,390 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SONY opened at $93.36 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

