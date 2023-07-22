Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,636,000 after acquiring an additional 420,112 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $123.93.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000,450 shares of company stock worth $172,286,555 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.