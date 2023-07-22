Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,577 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.24.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $215.69 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.