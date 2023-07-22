Virtu Financial LLC Sells 11,182 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

