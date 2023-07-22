Virtu Financial LLC Sells 238,235 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,235 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after buying an additional 7,087,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Lucid Group stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.98. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

