Virtu Financial LLC Takes $699,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

