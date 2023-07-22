Virtu Financial LLC Takes $754,000 Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Albany International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Albany International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 523,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Trading Down 1.5 %

AIN opened at $92.93 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.