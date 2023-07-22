Virtu Financial LLC Takes $757,000 Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ XM opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 67.08%. The company had revenue of $409.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $6,065,164.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,778,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $6,065,164.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,778,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Stucki sold 12,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $217,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,825,734.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,210,478 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International Profile

(Free Report)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.