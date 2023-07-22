Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $216,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $5,472,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 15.6% in the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.