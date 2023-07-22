Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $216,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $5,472,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 15.6% in the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.
Insider Activity
Visa Stock Down 0.2 %
Visa stock opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.