Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $239.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

