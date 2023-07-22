Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of V opened at $239.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day moving average of $227.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.