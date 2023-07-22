VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

VolitionRx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

About VolitionRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

