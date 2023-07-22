VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
VolitionRx Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.