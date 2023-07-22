VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get VTEX alerts:

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VTEX by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VTEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in VTEX by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VTEX by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in VTEX by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX Price Performance

VTEX stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.20.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.