Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Wanchain has a market cap of $40.30 million and $1.00 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,833,420 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

