WAX (WAXP) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. WAX has a market capitalization of $181.36 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,018,310,100 coins and its circulating supply is 3,330,054,624 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,018,175,350.2624607 with 3,330,074,723.157359 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05445436 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $13,037,871.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

