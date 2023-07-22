Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 77 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

