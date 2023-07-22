Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.51.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

