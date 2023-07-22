Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,233 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

United Airlines Company Profile



United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

