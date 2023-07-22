Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 209 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $209.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.