Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,509 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

