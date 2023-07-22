Wells Fargo & Company Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,271. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

