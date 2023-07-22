Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 66,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

