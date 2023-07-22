WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $72.70, but opened at $74.54. WNS shares last traded at $71.39, with a volume of 14,428 shares.

The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

