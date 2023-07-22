Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.67.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $213.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.62. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $224.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.