Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $30,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.05 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $234.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.50, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.66.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.52.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

