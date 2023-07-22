Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $21.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.14. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $21.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.64 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

AN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.76. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,635,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

