Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $142.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.